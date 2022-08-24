Pune police allow Ganesh mandal to stage Afzal Khan’s killing after denying permission earlier
The Kothrud police on Wednesday allowed Sangam mitra mandal to stage the historical scene of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj killing Bijapur general Afzal Khan, having denied the permission earlier (Monday) on the ground that it might lead to communal tensions.
The mandal which installs Ganesh in a public pandal in Kothrud area had sought permission from police to stage the famous incident from Shivaji’s life during the coming Ganesh festival, slated to start from August 31.
The mandal resorted to protests and also sent emails to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when they were denied permission
When the Mandal, headed by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Kishor Shinde, sought permission, police inspector Mahendra Jagtap issued a notice denying permission stating that it might disturb communal harmony.
Police Inspector Jagtap in a fresh letter issued on Wednesday stated. “The earlier notice issued stands withdrawn. The mandal should take utmost care and precaution to ensure that communal harmony is maintained and all the conditionalities are adhered.”
Pune hotelier assaulted over vargani refusal;establishments say mandals pressurise for high donation
The Pimpri police have booked four persons of a Dahi Handi mandal for allegedly assaulting a hotelier who refused to pay higher donation (vargani) for the event on August 21. Owner of Hotel Punjabi Tadka in Sant Tukaram Nagar Pimpri, Pawan Shivraj Nudnure filed a complaint with the Pimpri police station against the accused on Tuesday. Following which police lodged an FIR.
Thane Nagar police register extortion case against 3 for demanding ₹50L from TMC contractor
Following a court order, the Thane Nagar police registered an extortion case against Sonu Jalan, Ketan Tanna and Jay Tanna for demanding ₹50 lakh from a complainant who is a Thane Municipal Corporation contractor. The accused had filed a case in 2021 against former Mumbai CP Parambir Singh and 27 others including several police officials for extorting ₹5Cr from them. He did not mention the complainant, Vikas Dabhade, 40, as extorting money.
On notice, Bihar Speaker opens special session, then quits
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, despite a notice of no-confidence served against him by some legislators two weeks ago, presided over the House on Wednesday when it met for the special session called by the new government to seek trust vote, and then adjourned the House till 2 pm after resigning from his post, averting a possible ugly scene. “The Deputy Speaker is present in the House and he will preside,” Yadav said.
Former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to become LoP
Patna The Bihar BJP on Wednesday chose Vijay Kumar Sinha, who stepped down as Speaker of the state Assembly, as the leader of its legislature party. In a communication sent to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal requested that Sinha be accorded the status of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP). Serving his third consecutive term from the Lakhisarai Assembly segment, Sinha has also been a minister from 2017 to 2020.
2 persons pretending as police officers booked for looting motorists in Ambernath, Bhiwandi
In two separate incidents, two persons who pretended to be traffic police officials, looted commuters on roads in Ambernath and Bhiwandi by demanding money under various traffic violations. The two accused have been booked under Bhiwandi and Ambernath police stations. In the Bhiwandi incident, the complainant, Dilip Bhoir, 60, was riding a bike on Tadali Pipeline Road at around 10.30am when the two persons stopped him. They asked to see his licence.
