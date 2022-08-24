Pune police allow Ganesh mandal to stage Afzal Khan’s killing after denying permission earlier

The Kothrud police on Wednesday allowed Sangam mitra mandal to stage the historical scene of warrior king Shivaji Maharaj killing Bijapur general Afzal Khan, having denied the permission earlier (Monday) on the ground that it might lead to communal tensions.

The mandal which installs Ganesh in a public pandal in Kothrud area had sought permission from police to stage the famous incident from Shivaji’s life during the coming Ganesh festival, slated to start from August 31.

The mandal resorted to protests and also sent emails to chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when they were denied permission

When the Mandal, headed by local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Kishor Shinde, sought permission, police inspector Mahendra Jagtap issued a notice denying permission stating that it might disturb communal harmony.

Police Inspector Jagtap in a fresh letter issued on Wednesday stated. “The earlier notice issued stands withdrawn. The mandal should take utmost care and precaution to ensure that communal harmony is maintained and all the conditionalities are adhered.”