One held in Pune for selling abortion kits, mephentermine injections

Pune police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) teams, in a joint operation, arrested a part-time employee at a chemist store in Undri on Friday for allegedly selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits and mephentermine injection.

The accused identified as Mangesh Popat Narute, 33, of Kondhwa, was found in possession of drugs and selling them illegally at Sangam Medical in Undri and nabbed on a tip-off. The cops have recovered eight vials of mephentermine injections and seven MTP kits from his possession. The offence has been registered at Kondhwa police station

Sunil Thopte, incharge, anti-narcotics cell, Pune Crime Branch, said. “We sent a dummy customer to purchase the mephentermine sulphate injections from the accused. He was ready to sell it without prescription. Narute took the money and went inside the store and then the team barged in.”

Santosh Sonawane, senior inspector, Kondhwa police station, said Narute was taken into custody, and an offence was registered against him as per Sections 276 (sale of noxious substance), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sonawane said the complaint has been given by FDA officials. Narute has knowledge of pharmacy and still was allegedly involved in the illegal sale of the drugs.

KG Gadewar, assistant commissioner, FDA, and another official Dinesh Khivensara, present during the raid, said that the sale of abortion pills and mephentermine injection without prescription is banned in India as per the Drug and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules of 1945.

“The drug is the new addiction among youngsters who are health freaks. There seems to be many people addicted to it. Gym coaches use the product to inject to bodybuilders as pre-workout intravenous injection. The use of the drug is dangerous and banned in a few countries,” said Khivensara.

