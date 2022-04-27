Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
pune news

Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars

The metal dust found in car silencers are platinum, palladium and rhodium which can be sold for high prices, according to the police
The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune. (Representative Photo)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 10:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas.

The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune.

“During the investigation, it was found that the two would extract catalytic converter from these cars and extract the crushed material that has components of expensive elements. We are yet to nab the person to whom they sold these elements,” read a statement from Lonikalbhor police station officials.

The metal dust found in car silencers are platinum, palladium and rhodium which can be sold for high prices, according to the police.

The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two.

During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers. Of the 14 cases against them, the police are trying to locate the cars from which five silencers were stolen. Of the remaining nine cases, three are from Pune rural’s Saswad area, three from Pune city’s Kondhwa, and one each from Hadapsar, Vimantal, and Yerawada police station jurisdictions.

