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Pune police attach 82.40 crore in bank accounts in unregulated deposit case

Pune top cop ordered interim attachment of bank accounts containing ₹82.40 cr linked to Valentina Megacorp LLP, accused of collecting crores of rupees from citizens by promising attractive returns

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:32:20 IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on August 17 ordered the interim attachment of bank accounts containing 82.40 crore linked to Valentina Megacorp LLP, accused of collecting crores of rupees from thousands of citizens by promising attractive returns.

Pune police commissioner ordered interim attachment of bank accounts containing ₹82.40 cr linked to Valentina Megacorp LLP, accused of collecting crores of rupees from citizens by promising attractive returns. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune police commissioner ordered interim attachment of bank accounts containing ₹82.40 cr linked to Valentina Megacorp LLP, accused of collecting crores of rupees from citizens by promising attractive returns. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action was taken under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. Pune Police said it was the first such action under the law in the city.

According to police, Valentina Megacorp and its associated LLPs allegedly showed a 1% return on paper but promised investors returns of up to 5% a month. A preliminary investigation found that the entities had collected nearly 43 crore from about 2,800 citizens.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) conducted a months-long investigation before an FIR was registered at Alankar police station on April 18, 2026, under relevant sections of the law.

The accused include company directors Santosh Natha Bandal of Salisbury Park and Dnyaneshwar Anant Choraghe of Lake Town Society, Bibvewadi, along with others.

Police said about 2,800 people may have been cheated of nearly 43 crore. The company, however, claimed that these individuals were not depositors but partners who had invested in its business.

The attachment covers accounts held with several banks and will remain in force until the designated court takes a further decision.

 
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