23 investors duped of 14 crore; case registered in Pune

Pune city police have booked people from a private company for duping over 23 investors to the tune of ₹13.82 crore by promising them high returns on investments in advanced vertical turmeric farming and production, said police.

The complainant Subhodh Goyanka, 63, from Akola is businessman involved in cotton processing, who lodged a police complaint at Chatuhshrungi police station on May 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Prashant Zhade from Ambernath, Rohan Matale, Sandesh Ganpat Khamkar from Thane, Jayant Ramchandra Bandekar from Borivali West, Kamlesh Mahadevrao Oze from Kalava in Thane.

According to Goyanka, the accused had conducted a programme on the use of advanced vertical farming technology in turmeric crops in 2021. He had invited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who also praised the initiative taken by the accused. Inspired by it, the accused invested ₹1 crore on December 31, 2021.

The complainant said, the accused offered him an annual 50 per cent return on investment scheme along with a monthly 3.5 per cent returns scheme as his turmeric produced in advance has a good export market and he will share the profit with investors.

Goyanka, “Initially, the accused paid returns for up to five months, later after GST officers raided their Baner office, they had stopped paying returns and didn’t respond to calls. So, I approached the police and lodged a complaint.’’

Goyanka claimed, there are at least 23 investors who have been duped.

Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (crime) at Chatuhshrungi police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused in this case and a case has been handed over to EOW for further investigation.’’

A case has been registered at Chatuhshrungi police station under sections 420,406,409,120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Economic Offence Wing is investigating the case.