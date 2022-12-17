Pune police book two for ink attack threat to Chandrakant Patil

Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked two people on Saturday for threatening Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil with another ink attack during the Pavanathadi Jatra at the PWD ground in Sangvi.

Patil who was in Pune on Saturday, was seen wearing a protective shield over his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The perpetrators have been identified as Vikas Lole and Dasharath Patil. Incidentally, Lole heads the National Congress Party (NCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad social media wing.

According to a complaint filed by former Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Harshal Dhore, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been holding a ‘Pavanathadi Jatra’ at the PWD ground in Sangvi since December 16. Patil had been invited to the event on Saturday by the municipal corporation. Taking advantage of this, accused Lole posted on social media, threatening minister Patil with another ink attack. He used abusive language against Patil in his social media post, and he asked journalists to take vantage positions for photographs during the incident.

His accomplice Patil is being held accountable for disrupting social peace by sharing the provocative post on his Whatsapp status. In his complaint, the complainant states that, as a precautionary measure, he filed a police complaint against the accused in order to keep the peace in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad, confirmed the development.

“We have booked two people for threatening the guardian minister over an ink attack via social media post. Against the backdrop of this, we have taken all precautionary measures and there is no need to worry. No arrest has been made in this case,” Dole added.

A case has been filed at the Sangvi police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 153 (Whoever malignantly or wantonly by doing anything illegal, gives provocation to any person intending or knowing that such provocation will cause offence of rioting to be committed) and 505 (Statements conducive to public mischief), and further investigation is underway.