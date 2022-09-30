Pune police bust prostitution racket, rescue 3 women

The Dighi police on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket and arrested one pimp for who would traffic women across the city.

Police officials laid a trap by booking a lodge and using decoy customers to bust the racket. Three women were rescued. Mobile phone worth ₹6,000, ₹1,500 cash and an autorickshaw worth ₹55,000 was seized from the accused, said officials.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jagannath alias Kaka Parshu Thombare (55), a resident of Yerawada. A case has been registered at Dighi police station under IPC section 370(3), and sections 4,5 of Immoral Human Trafficking Act, 1956.

Police inspector Devendra Chavan said, “The accused had a modus operandi wherein a person called the customers through a WhatsApp call setup and sent them photos of women and asked the customers to choose from the gallery. We sent decoy customers and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.”