News / Cities / Pune News / 194 driving licences cancelled in Pimpri-Chinchwad for traffic violations

194 driving licences cancelled in Pimpri-Chinchwad for traffic violations

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 11:38 PM IST

Among the 194 driving licenses that have been revoked, the recipients had collectively accumulated an alarming number of traffic violation points

PUNE In a significant move to ensure road safety and instil a sense of accountability among motorists, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have taken an assertive step by cancelling 194 driving licenses of individuals found violating traffic rules.

The individuals affected by the license cancellations had consistently flouted traffic rules, and the police deemed it necessary to take such drastic action to ensure compliance and road safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The individuals affected by the license cancellations had consistently flouted traffic rules, and the police deemed it necessary to take such drastic action to ensure compliance and road safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police inspector, Vitthal Kubade said, “This year (till August 18), we sent a proposal to Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel licenses of 596 traffic violators out of which 194 were cancelled and further process is underway.’’

Among the 194 driving licenses that have been revoked, the recipients had collectively accumulated an alarming number of traffic violation points. These points were assigned based on the nature and severity of the infractions committed. The individuals affected by the license cancellations had consistently flouted traffic rules, and the police deemed it necessary to take such drastic action to ensure compliance and road safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out