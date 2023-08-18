194 driving licences cancelled in Pimpri-Chinchwad for traffic violations

PUNE In a significant move to ensure road safety and instil a sense of accountability among motorists, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have taken an assertive step by cancelling 194 driving licenses of individuals found violating traffic rules. The individuals affected by the license cancellations had consistently flouted traffic rules, and the police deemed it necessary to take such drastic action to ensure compliance and road safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police inspector, Vitthal Kubade said, “This year (till August 18), we sent a proposal to Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel licenses of 596 traffic violators out of which 194 were cancelled and further process is underway.’’

Among the 194 driving licenses that have been revoked, the recipients had collectively accumulated an alarming number of traffic violation points. These points were assigned based on the nature and severity of the infractions committed. The individuals affected by the license cancellations had consistently flouted traffic rules, and the police deemed it necessary to take such drastic action to ensure compliance and road safety.

