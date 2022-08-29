Pune police cap height of Ganesh mandal chariots

PUNE: The Pune city police on Monday have issued rules and regulations for setting up pandals and Ganesh mandal chariots during the immersion procession.

The height restrictions are in place considering construction of Metro bridges at various locations in the city.

As per the guidelines, the police have appealed to mandal administration to maintain the height of chariots that pass on Sambhaji bridge at 18 feet as the Metro overbridge on Lakdi pul (Sambhaji bridge) is at a height of 21 feet.

At Garware Metro station on Karve road, the height of Metro overbridge is 17 feet and that of Garware Metro station from ground is 18 feet. Hence, the police have appealed to Ganesha mandals participating in immersion procession at these areas to maintain chariot height at 16 feet and width 12 feet.

As tree branches along the footpath near ICICI Bank on Karve road have grown to a height of 12 feet covering the service road, police have set the height of chariot at 12 feet.

Murlidhar Karpe, senior police inspector, said, “We visited all the routes where immersion processions are planned. We decided on chariot height after considering Metro overbridges and other things. We have appealed to mandals participating in the immersion procession to follow the police guidelines.’’