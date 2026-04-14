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Pune police chief initiates dismissal of six staff in extortion cases

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has initiated proceedings to dismiss six personnel over serious extortion charges in two separate cases, officials said on Friday

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has initiated proceedings to dismiss six personnel over serious extortion charges in two separate cases, officials said on Friday.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has initiated proceedings to dismiss six personnel over serious extortion charges in two separate cases, officials said on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The action follows internal inquiries into alleged misuse of authority by police personnel, including cases linked to Wagholi police station and another involving a woman constable from Bund Garden police station known for her social media presence.

In the first case, three personnel—sub-inspector Ajit Bade, Damini squad marshal Sonali Hinge, and constable Sudam Tayde—have been booked for allegedly extorting 7 lakh from a college principal by threatening to implicate him in a fabricated case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigators said the accused allegedly influenced a female student to file a false complaint and later used it to demand money.

Hinge, who has a large following for her short videos on social media, is popularly referred to as a “reel star” within police circles. Officials said her online presence was allegedly used to build credibility during interactions with the victim.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune police chief initiates dismissal of six staff in extortion cases
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune police chief initiates dismissal of six staff in extortion cases
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