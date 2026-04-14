Pune police chief initiates dismissal of six staff in extortion cases

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has initiated proceedings to dismiss six personnel over serious extortion charges in two separate cases, officials said on Friday.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has initiated proceedings to dismiss six personnel over serious extortion charges in two separate cases, officials said on Friday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action follows internal inquiries into alleged misuse of authority by police personnel, including cases linked to Wagholi police station and another involving a woman constable from Bund Garden police station known for her social media presence.

In the first case, three personnel—sub-inspector Ajit Bade, Damini squad marshal Sonali Hinge, and constable Sudam Tayde—have been booked for allegedly extorting ₹7 lakh from a college principal by threatening to implicate him in a fabricated case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigators said the accused allegedly influenced a female student to file a false complaint and later used it to demand money.

Hinge, who has a large following for her short videos on social media, is popularly referred to as a “reel star” within police circles. Officials said her online presence was allegedly used to build credibility during interactions with the victim.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police sources said the trio faces both criminal charges and departmental action, with dismissal proceedings initiated after preliminary findings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police sources said the trio faces both criminal charges and departmental action, with dismissal proceedings initiated after preliminary findings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In a separate case, three personnel from Wagholi police station, head constable Kiran Abdagire, constable Ganesh Khade and constable Kiran Kamble, are accused of extorting money from a young IT professional and his partner. According to the complaint, the officers detained the couple following a minor society dispute and allegedly threatened to book them in a false “sex racket” case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate case, three personnel from Wagholi police station, head constable Kiran Abdagire, constable Ganesh Khade and constable Kiran Kamble, are accused of extorting money from a young IT professional and his partner. According to the complaint, the officers detained the couple following a minor society dispute and allegedly threatened to book them in a false “sex racket” case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victims were allegedly coerced into transferring ₹10,000 via a QR code provided by the personnel. Following the complaint, all three were suspended, and a departmental inquiry was launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims were allegedly coerced into transferring ₹10,000 via a QR code provided by the personnel. Following the complaint, all three were suspended, and a departmental inquiry was launched. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A senior officer, quoting commissioner Amitesh Kumar, said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. “Any act of extortion or misuse of authority by police personnel will not be tolerated. The strictest action, including dismissal, will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior officer, quoting commissioner Amitesh Kumar, said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance policy. “Any act of extortion or misuse of authority by police personnel will not be tolerated. The strictest action, including dismissal, will be taken,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

pune police See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON