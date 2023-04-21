Blue Bells School not linked to PFI: Pune police

The Pune police on Friday clarified that Kondhwa Budruk-based Blue Bells school is not connected to the Popular Front of India (PFI) case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had attached two floors of the school building stating that it was used by the banned PFI as training centre.

Blue Bells High School and Junior College is located in the K Z Knowledge Center building in Kondhwa Budruk. The school was started in 2009 by late Shaukat Ali Shaikh. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The office of the additional commissioner of police (eastern Region) stated that after discussion with senior NIA officials in Delhi, it was found that the school was in no way connected to the PFI case.

Blue Bells High School and Junior College is located in the K Z Knowledge Center building in Kondhwa Budruk. The school was started in 2009 by late Shaukat Ali Shaikh. School principal Reshma Fazalekarim Shaikh said, “We have been maintaining that it was unfair towards us right from the beginning and finally the truth has come out. We plan to take legal action against those who spread defamatory content against the school.”