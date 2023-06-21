Pune police hold meeting with members of Muslim community ahead of Bakrid

A joint meeting between members of the Muslim community and police under the aegis of the National Conference For Minorities was held at Alpabachat Bhavan on Wednesday where community members voiced their grievances about Eid Ul Adha (Bakrid) scheduled to be held on June 28.

Joint CP (law and order) Sandeep Karnik and others were present for the meeting in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was attended by joint CP (law and order) Sandeep Karnik, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vikrant Deshmukh, social activist Rahul Dambale, Ex-MLC Mohan Joshi, city president of Congress Arvind Shinde, ex-Corporator Rafiq Shaikh, Siddharth Dhende Maulana Nizamuddin of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Qari Idris of Jamiat Ulema E Hind etc.

Cleric Maulana Shabih Ahasan Kazmi demanded police action against private groups with vested interests in seizing sacrificial animals.

“Police are the constitutional authority to seize sacrificial animals and private groups must not be allowed to carry out the seizing task. Also, the community will offer all its support to the police for a peaceful conduct of the festival aimed at building strong communal harmony,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dambale said, “Self-styled groups must not take the law into their hands and seize sacrificial animals in the name of protection. It is the police who are the final authority to take any action regarding illegality if any is found. We believe in holding small group meetings till the festival so that the Eid is celebrated with traditional fervour amidst peace without any untoward incident,” he said.

Karnik said, “Police would extend all possible assistance to the community to peaceful conduct of the festival.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON