Pune police impose 14-day prohibitory order; restrict gatherings till Aug 31

Pune police have imposed a 14-day prohibitory order across the city from Tuesday, restricting public gatherings, processions and several other activities until August 31. The order comes ahead of major festivals and the Congress’ “Chhatron Ki Goonj” event scheduled for August 22.

Issued under Section 37(1), (2) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the order will remain in force until August 31. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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While police cited law-and-order concerns ahead of festivals, protests and demonstrations as the reason for the restrictions under the Maharashtra Police Act, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the order was aimed at disrupting the programme of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Deputy commissioner of police, special branch, Prashant Amrutkar, in the order cited the possibility of protests, demonstrations and bandhs by political parties and social organisations ahead of Eid-e-Milad, Narali Purnima and Rakshabandhan.

Issued under Section 37(1), (2) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, the order will remain in force until August 31.

The order prohibits carrying explosives, weapons, stones or sticks; raising loud slogans; displaying or burning effigies or photographs of leaders; and gatherings of five or more people for meetings or processions. Public meetings without prior permission from the police commissioner have also been prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} The order also bars the circulation of objectionable material and the making of reels featuring criminals and posting them on social media with the intent of spreading fear or issuing threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order also bars the circulation of objectionable material and the making of reels featuring criminals and posting them on social media with the intent of spreading fear or issuing threats. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to the order, Khera alleged that it was an attempt to prevent the Congress from holding the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event.

“It’s almost comic watching the BJP have one meltdown after another over Rahul Gandhi’s every move. They’ve now slapped an out-of-the-blue curfew on Pune to block the upcoming Chhatron Ki Goonj event — the fourth such attempt,” Khera said in a post on X.

Referring to similar instances in Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, Khera said, “Once Rahul Gandhi sets his sights on something, stopping him is next to impossible. See you in Pune, folks!”

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The order exempts government officials on duty and security guards from the restriction on carrying lathis, allowing them to carry sticks of up to 3.5 feet.

Violations will attract action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.