Pune police initiate process to file 116 cases over noise pollution violations

The Pune city police filed 11 cases and initiated proceedings against 130 mandals for violating the prescribed noise limits during Dahi Handi celebrations, officials said on Tuesday.

According to data released by the Pune city police, the highest number of violations, 55, were reported in Zone 1. (HT)

The action comes amid heightened enforcement against excessive noise during public celebrations. Police have begun legal proceedings against those found violating permissible noise levels, while cases for the remaining violations are being processed. Prashant Amrutkar DCP (Special Branch), Pune city police, said a total of 18 sound systems were seized.

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According to data released by the Pune city police, the highest number of violations, 55, were reported in Zone 1, covering Faraskhana, Khadak, Samarth, Deccan, Vishrambaug and Shivajinagar police station jurisdictions, followed by 27 violations in Zone 6, which includes Hadapsar, Mundhwa and Fursungi areas.

Zone 2, comprising Sahakarnagar, Swargate, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Bibwewadi, reported 23 violations, while Zone 3, covering Kothrud, Warje Malwadi, Uttamnagar and Sinhagad Road, recorded 10 violations. Zone 7, comprising Vimannagar, Chandannagar, Kharadi, Wagholi and Lonikand, reported one violation.

No violations were reported in Zone 4, covering Khadki, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, Chaturshringi and Baner, or Zone 5, comprising Kondhwa, Wanawadi and Market Yard, according to the police data.

As part of the crackdown, police also seized sound equipment, including three mixers, six bass units and four pressure mids, according to the data.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the action aims to ensure compliance with noise pollution regulations and prevent the use of high-volume sound systems during festivals and public events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the action aims to ensure compliance with noise pollution regulations and prevent the use of high-volume sound systems during festivals and public events. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are expected to continue monitoring noise levels and take legal action against organisers and individuals found violating prescribed norms.