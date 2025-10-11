Pune police invoke MCOCA against Sachin Ghaywal in Kothrud firing case

The Pune city police on Friday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Sachin Ghaywal, brother of gang leader Nilesh Ghaywal, in the Kothrud firing case. The police said that they have already invoked MCOCA against Ghaywal and members of his gang over the crime that left one person severely injured. Action was taken against Sachin following allegations that he got his arms licence by using political connections. Ghaywal brothers and 12 others were booked on Thursday by the Kothrud police in a case involving the grabbing of 10 flats in a private building as part of an extortion racket. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ghaywal brothers and 12 others were booked on Thursday by the Kothrud police in a case involving the grabbing of 10 flats in a private building as part of an extortion racket. Nilesh Ghaywal has approached the Bombay High Court (HC) claiming that the FIR lodged against him was influenced by a media trial.

On behalf of Nilesh, advocate Vipul Dushing on Thursday filed a petition questioning the basis of the police action, alleging that continuous media coverage may have played a role in the registration of the case. In his plea, he reportedly sought protection from coercive action and requested the court to examine whether the FIR was filed under external pressure.

Dushing said, “The parents of my client have moved a writ petition in the Bombay HC after MCOCA sections were invoked against Nilesh Ghaywal. We have raised the issue of whether the case was influenced by media reports rather than concrete evidence.”

Dushing said that in the Kothrud firing case, the police initially claimed that the incident was the fallout of road rage. Dushing claimed that Nilesh was framed at a time when he was not present in the country. The petition is likely to come up for hearing before the Bombay HC. Dushing claimed that Nilesh will soon return to India and that he is ready to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, parents of the Ghaywal brothers have claimed that a political conspiracy was hatched to frame their sons in false cases to prevent them from entering politics. Kusum Ghaywal, mother of the Ghaywal brothers, alleged that some political opponents deliberately targeted her sons as their growing influence in the area posed a threat. “Nilesh and Sachin were planning to enter politics, but their rivals conspired to stop them. Politicians have used Nilesh for their own benefit,” she said.

The case has been transferred to the crime branch on Friday.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, said, “During investigation of the case, the Kothrud police found out that Sachin was part of the syndicate and hence MCOCA was invoked against him and the case was handed over to the crime branch.” Kadam also said that an offence under MCOCA and extortion was registered at the Kothrud police station on Friday against gangster Santosh Dhumal and his syndicate (earlier part of Nilesh Ghaywal’s syndicate).

Pune police seek cancellation of Nilesh’s passport

The Pune police on Friday moved the special MCOCA court seeking cancellation of the passport of Nilesh, who is alleged to have fled abroad after the incident and is wanted in multiple cases of extortion and assault.

The court has directed the prosecution to present legal provisions supporting the plea for passport revocation.

The case, linked to the September 17 firing on local resident Prakash Dhumal and the attack on a student in Kothrud, has been transferred to the Pune crime branch for further investigation. Based on the complaints of the two victims, two FIRs were registered against members of the Ghaywal gang, and the stringent MCOCA was invoked against Nilesh Ghaywal and eight of his associates.

Meanwhile, MCOCA charges were revoked against Sachin Ghaywal, Nilesh Ghaywal’s brother. Five gang members produced before a Pune court have been remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials said that efforts are underway to trace Nilesh Ghaywal’s international movements and initiate steps for his extradition, once the passport cancellation request is approved.