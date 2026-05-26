Pune police issue prohibitory orders ahead of Bakri Eid

The Pune Police have imposed prohibitory orders across the city under Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act ahead of Bakri Eid and other upcoming events, citing law and order and public safety concerns.

Issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar, the order will remain in force from May 26 to June 8. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar, the order will remain in force from May 26 to June 8.

During this period, the carrying or use of weapons and objects that can cause harm has been banned. The restrictions cover firearms, swords, knives, sticks, stones, iron rods, explosives and inflammable substances.

Police have also prohibited activities that may disturb public peace, including provocative sloganeering, inflammatory speeches and acts that could create tension between communities.

The order further restricts public gatherings, rallies and assemblies without prior police permission. Display of objectionable posters, banners or symbols that may hurt religious or social sentiments has also been banned.

In addition, the circulation of inflammatory content on social media or other platforms that could disturb communal harmony has been strictly prohibited.

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{{^usCountry}} “There is no any orders related to lockdown. These are prohibitory orders issued ahead of the festivals. “ Said Pune CP Amitesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There is no any orders related to lockdown. These are prohibitory orders issued ahead of the festivals. “ Said Pune CP Amitesh Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials said the objective of the order is to maintain peace and prevent untoward incidents during Bakri Eid and related events, ensuring celebrations are conducted peacefully without disruption to public order.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate and follow all guidelines during the restricted period. Officials added that strict action will be taken against violators under relevant legal provisions.