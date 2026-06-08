As many as 78 individuals were booked after police raided a late-night event codenamed ‘Project X’ at a farmhouse in Tulapur under the jurisdiction of Lonikand police station in the early hours of Sunday.

Pune police raid party in Tulapur; 78 booked, material worth ₹85 lakh seized

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police also seized liquor worth approximately ₹9.22 lakh from the venue. The total value of the seized property and materials is estimated at around ₹85 lakh.

Police initially detained 156 people, including event organisers, bouncers, DJs, light decorators, partygoers, the farmhouse owner and other staff members for their alleged roles in organising and conducting the event. Those detained were later released with police recording their statements.

According to police, a large group of youngsters were present at the venue, including 107 men and 49 women. Three attendees were found to be below 21 years of age. Police also suspected that 23 participants had consumed narcotic substances and sent them to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination and testing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigations revealed that the liquor permit issued for the event was valid only until 11.30 pm on June 6. However, the party allegedly continued nearly three hours after the permit had expired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigations revealed that the liquor permit issued for the event was valid only until 11.30 pm on June 6. However, the party allegedly continued nearly three hours after the permit had expired. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the search, police seized about three grams of ganja and three hookah pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours. The possession and use of such products are prohibited under state regulations.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “Authorities identified Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment as the principal organisers of the event. They are being questioned regarding the permissions obtained for the party and the alleged violations detected during the raid.”

Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “The action was based on intelligence inputs. More than 100 participants were present at the party. Permission from the state excise department had been granted from 1 pm to 11.30 pm on Saturday. However, the event continued beyond the stipulated time. Police also found that some participants were underage.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Satpute added that the role of the organisers, event managers and the farmhouse owner was being examined and legal action would be taken accordingly.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the Maharashtra Police Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), and the Juvenile Justice Act.