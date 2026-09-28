Pune police record 1,224 loud-noise readings during Ganesh immersion processions; action initiated in 391 complaints

PUNE:

Pune, India - Sept. 12, 2019:Official from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board recorded a noise level during the Ganpati immersion procession at Vishrambag chowk in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The Pune city police recorded 1,224 loud-noise readings during Ganesh immersion processions and have initiated proceedings in 391 complaint cases, highlighting the scale of noise pollution monitoring during the final day of Ganeshotsav.

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According to police data, teams deployed along the immersion procession routes took noise-level readings at 112 different locations during the celebrations. The readings were taken to identify instances of sound levels exceeding the prescribed limits and to facilitate action against those violating noise pollution norms.

A senior police officer said, “A total of 1224 readings have been taken by the various police teams across the city. A total of 391 cases in which police have initiated further legal process.”

The police had made extensive arrangements for monitoring noise pollution during the Ganesh immersion processions. Teams were deployed along major procession routes and at sensitive locations to monitor sound levels and respond to complaints.

The action comes amid increased scrutiny of noise pollution during Ganeshotsav, particularly the use of high-powered sound systems, DJs and multiple loudspeakers during processions.

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{{^usCountry}} During the press conference held on Wednesday, CP Amitesh Kumar said, “Several types of sound and lighting equipment have been prohibited during the immersion procession, including tolls, plasma systems, pressure mid-range sound systems and laser lights. At 112 locations across the city, police personnel will be deployed to monitor noise violations, equipped with decibel meters.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the press conference held on Wednesday, CP Amitesh Kumar said, “Several types of sound and lighting equipment have been prohibited during the immersion procession, including tolls, plasma systems, pressure mid-range sound systems and laser lights. At 112 locations across the city, police personnel will be deployed to monitor noise violations, equipped with decibel meters.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials said the readings and complaints are being examined as part of the process of determining violations and initiating action under the applicable laws.

The 1,224 readings represent measurements recorded by police teams during the immersion processions, while the 391 complaints are cases in which further processing has been initiated. Police are expected to take action based on the findings of the investigation and available evidence.

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The city police had also appealed to Ganesh mandals and procession participants to follow the prescribed noise limits and comply with the conditions imposed for the immersion processions.