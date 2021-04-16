Pune police seek custody of accused involved in job fraud

The cyber-crime police of Pune have arrested one man and have sought custody of another from Gujarat police for their involvement in at least three cases of online job fraud. While multiple other cases against them are suspected to have been unreported, the Pune police have found two of the three known cases to be from Pune while one is from Dehradun.

The man arrested from Pune was identified as Vishal Minanath Jamdade (24), a resident of Parner in Ahmednagar. He was remanded to custody of Pune police until April 18 by a local court.

The second man was identified as Anup Dhormale who is currently in the custody of Gujarat police in another case of job fraud, according to senior police inspector Machindra Pandit of cyber-crime police station.

“They have registered a domain for a website that looks like a job portal. They sent emails and called well-educated people who were looking for jobs abroad. Once the victims shared details, they offered jobs and took money for various reasons including visa, travel, medical tests, etc., We have arrested him in one case and found another case in Pune. We are looking at other similar cases to see if their credentials show up in those,” said police inspector Ankush Chintaman who is investigating the case.

Jamdade was arrested in a case under Sections 419, 420, 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act which was registered at cyber police station in 2020.

The case was registered based on a complaint of a man who was duped of ₹4,60,400 by the duo. The police have found another victim who was duped of ₹1,50,000.

“All these are highly educated people who are seeking jobs in other countries,” said PI Chintaman.

The victims of the two men are suspected to be in other parts of the country aside from Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat.