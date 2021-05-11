Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police team attacked in Ghaziabad, U.P
Pune police team attacked in Ghaziabad, U.P

A team of Pune police was attacked and chased, and their vehicle was vandalised, by locals of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:54 PM IST
A team of Pune police was attacked and chased, and their vehicle was vandalised, by locals of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The team had gone to the locality to bring a woman for questioning in the case of murder of a police hawaldar in Budhwar peth area. The officials were of Faraskhana police station where the murder case has been registered.

“They had taken a private car from here to find the woman in relation with the man arrested in the murder case. They had local assistance and got dispersed in the process of finding her and the car was vandalised. Nobody was hurt in the attack,” said Satish Govekar, assistant commissioner of police, Faraskhana division of Pune police.

The car being vandalised was a Tota Innova registered in Pune. In two separate videos that have emerged on social media, the vandalism of the car and the attack on the police officials is visible. At a distance of a few meters from the car, a group of young men can be seen kicking a man, suspected to be from the Pune police team, who is on the ground.

“Ghaziabad police has taken immediate action on the incident with the Maharashtra police team that was here to find/arrest the accused in a serious case in the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station on May 10 by registering a case under the strictest sections, and arresting the six accused,” read the direct translation of a tweet by Ghaziabad police in Hindi.

The cost of damages caused to the car, which had damaged glasses and bonnet, could not be verified.

