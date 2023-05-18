Pune police saves debt-ridden business man from taking his life

The quick action by Pune police averted a suicide attempt by a Dattawadi-based businessman. The man’s life was saved as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the police to take a quick action.

The businessman was in depression as he was unable to return a loan of over ₹ 1 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to police officials, the man is a resident of the Dattawadi area in Pune. He was in depression as he was unable to return a loan of over ₹1 crore. The businessman left a message for his friends on social media that he would die by suicide. This social media message reached Fadnavis, who was in Pune on Tuesday.

One of the people showed the message to Fadnavis, the deputy CM then asked the police commissioner to look into the matter. The Crime branch police directed the cyber police station to confirm the location of the businessman.

After receiving this information, a team from Dattawadi police station and the Crime Branch engaged in a conversation with the businessman and provided him with support. The police spoke to the family members of the businessman, and as a result, the businessman reconsidered his decision.

