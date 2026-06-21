Pune Porsche case: Cops move court to cancel bail given to minor’s father

Police on Saturday approached the sessions court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to father of the juvenile accused in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche crash case, alleging that he violated bail conditions by posting a video on his WhatsApp status that hurt the sentiments of the victims’ families.

The crash sparked nationwide outrage after a luxury Porsche allegedly driven by a minor rammed a motorcycle in Kalyaninagar area on May 19, 2024, killing IT professionals Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya. (HT FILE)

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Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development and said the police had sought the court’s intervention.

“We have approached the sessions court seeking intervention to cancel the bail,” Kumar told Hindustan Times.

According to the police, although the Supreme Court granted bail to the father of the accused minor, the court imposed conditions, including restrictions on influencing witnesses and on conduct during the trial. Officials contended that the video in the WhatsApp status amounted to a violation of those conditions.

The clip, which surfaced last month, showed the father and family members dancing to Bollywood songs while wearing garlands made of currency notes, drawing criticism on social media. It was widely circulated with claims that the family was celebrating his release from jail.

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{{^usCountry}} The family later clarified that the video was recorded in September 2023 during the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration in Goa, eight months before the Porsche crash case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family later clarified that the video was recorded in September 2023 during the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration in Goa, eight months before the Porsche crash case. {{/usCountry}}

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A person close to the family claimed the video was uploaded inadvertently while the accused father was scrolling through old photographs and videos on his phone. “It wasn’t his wedding anniversary. While scrolling through old photos and videos, one of them got uploaded as a WhatsApp status,” the person said.

Police, however, maintained that regardless of when it was recorded, posting the video after his release hurt the sentiments of the victims’ families and could influence witnesses connected with the case.

The crash sparked nationwide outrage after a luxury Porsche allegedly driven by a minor rammed a motorcycle in Kalyaninagar area on May 19, 2024, killing IT professionals Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya. The Supreme Court granted the father bail in March 2026 after he had spent nearly 22 months in custody.

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