Pune Porsche crash: Parents of techie killed seek lowering of juvenile age to 16

More than two years after the Porsche crash that killed software engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, the parents of Awadhiya have urged the Centre to lower the age at which a juvenile can be tried as an adult from 18 to 16.

Om and Savita Awadhiya, who live in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, made the demand at a press conference in Pune on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The crash occurred in the early hours of May 19, 2024, when a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who police said was under the influence of alcohol hit a motorcycle in Kalyani Nagar.

Om and Savita Awadhiya, who live in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, made the demand at a press conference in Pune on Thursday. They said they had written to the police and several government institutions seeking amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act.

“We have seen cases in which minors of around 16 years drink and drive cars and cause accidents. Lives are lost. In just a short time, as happened in our case, bail is granted within 15 hours because the accused is a minor. For the victims’ families, however, everything, their entire life is ruined. My family has experienced this pain,” Om said.

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{{^usCountry}} “We found hope when the Supreme Court, while granting bail to the accused, said that the case should be wrapped up soon. But the trial has not started,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We found hope when the Supreme Court, while granting bail to the accused, said that the case should be wrapped up soon. But the trial has not started,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Savita said the families continued to hope for justice and that the eventual judgment should send a strong message to parents.