Pune railway apologises as video surfaces online of cop pouring water on sleeping passengers

The Pune railway authorities on Friday regretted the incident captured on video showing a railway police security personnel pouring water to wake up sleeping passengers which included a youngster, a senior citizen and a woman. (HT PHOTO)

Indu Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager, tweeted, “Sleeping on the platform causes inconvenience to others, however, the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counselling passengers. The concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness and decency. This incident is deeply regretted.”

Abdullah Deewana, tweeted, “No one sleeps on the platform because it’s cosy. Where are the adequate facilities? Why don’t trains run on time? ....”

Another user by the name Crisis Kumar tweeted, “And the tone-deafness of Indian officials will never go away.”

Amit, tweeted, “This means stations don’t have sufficient waiting room to accommodate these people or haven’t planned ever to accommodate such n passengers who are waiting for late running of trains. Certainly, station management is responsible for such mess and imposing it on public.”

