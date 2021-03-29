Pune reports 277 new cases every hour for two days, state data shows

PUNE At least 277 Covid cases were reported every hour on an average in the Pune district in the last two days of the festive season, according to the state health department.

On Sunday, the district saw a record 8,324 new cases and 11 deaths due to the infection. While on Monday, the number of new cases came down to 4,972 new cases and three deaths in 24 hours. Over 13,200 new cases were reported in just two days from the district, according to the state health department.

Monday saw a little less than 5,000 new cases because it was a public holiday and as most labs are shut on Sunday.

As of Monday the progressive count of the district stands at 5.21 lakh out of which 4.53 lakh have recovered, 8,332 have been declared dead and 59,475 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune has the highest count of active cases in the state, followed by Mumbai at the second spot with 46,248 active cases and Thane at the third spot with 35,264 active cases.

Pune city’s progressive count now stands at 2.69 lakh cases and the death toll at 4,706. Pune rural has reported cumulative 1.20 lakh cases and 2,208 deaths, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMCP) has reported 1.31 lakh cases and the death toll stood at 1,369.