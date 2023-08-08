65% taxpayers paid property taxes online

PUNE:

As per the data provided by the PMC, 1.73 lakh taxpayers preferred to pay the tax by cash, while 91,221 citizens paid the amount by cheque. (HT PHOTO)

Many Punekars preferred to pay their property taxes online with as many as 65 per cent of taxpayers opting for online payments rather than visiting Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) tax-collection centres in person.

PMC’s 5 per cent and 10 per cent rebate scheme was in effect till August 2 and till the deadline, 7.63 lakh taxpayers paid a total of ₹1,296 crore in property taxes for the year 2022-23. Out of the total taxpayers, 4.97 lakh paid their property taxes, totalling ₹772 crore by online transfers.

PMC property tax department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “Pune has a considerable population who works in the IT sector. Apart from that, many citizens are tech-savvy hence we have witnessed many taxpayers preferring to pay online bills. This year till August 2, 65 per cent of taxpayers paid their bill by online transfers, which is hassle-free as compared to cash payments.”

One of the reasons PMC is collecting more taxes this year is that many citizens paid extra money after the civic body had initially cancelled the 40 per cent tax rebate for 2019.

Even though the state government later cancelled the PMC’s decision, the civic body issued tax bills with higher amounts and asked citizens to apply for rebates with P-3 forms and No Objection Certificates (NOC) to prove the property is self-occupied.

