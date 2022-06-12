Pune residents see red as MNGL sends bills to those sans connections

PUNE Residents of Akurdi, Baner and Aundh are irked with Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) as people who do not have connections have also received pipeline gas bills recently.

Sanjay Jadhav, resident of Aishwaryam courtyard, Akurdi-Chikhali road, said, “We don’t have a connection still we received a bill of ₹2,697. I have sent a complaint to MNGL but there is no response. A few more residents in our society have also received such bills.”

Jadhav had applied for an MNGL connection earlier however it was never installed at his home.

Nupur Suryavanshi from Baner said, “It happened twice with us as the bill was getting delivered to our address even though we were not using the pipeline gas. We had to complain thrice before the problem was resolved,”

However, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited director, Deepak Sawant, said, “It does not happen frequently. It happens sometimes and we resolve the issue immediately.”

A few residents also complained that MNGL is delaying new connections by a week even after collecting advance payment.

Anamika Gore, resident of Pashan, said, “For the last two weeks, I have been waiting for the new connection but the officials of MNGL are not responding.”

Sandesh Shelke from Legacy Urbania, Punawale said, “The work by MNGL is very slow. We observed ground work piping was started on April 14 (50 working days over) and the work from ground above has not yet started. We are getting excuses that the welding contractor and infrastructure is not available.”

However, officials from MNGL refuted all such claims. “The delay in new connections only happens if pipeline installation work is delayed, otherwise we make sure consumers get the service at the earliest. As road construction work is going on in many areas, new connections were delayed,” said an official from MNGL requesting anonymity.