Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune restaurant menus may see 10% price hike... but not for now
pune news

Pune restaurant menus may see 10% price hike... but not for now

Against the backdrop of soaring prices of LPG cylinders, edible oil and vegetables, hoteliers in Pune hinted at an increase in rates of the restaurant dishes
Against the backdrop of soaring prices of LPG cylinders, edible oil and vegetables, hoteliers in Pune hinted at an increase in rates of the restaurant dishes. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By Manasi Deshpande

PUNE Against the backdrop of soaring prices of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, edible oil and vegetables, hoteliers in Pune hinted at an increase in rates of the restaurant dishes. However, the association clarified that no hike will be made immediately.

“Vegetable prices are stabilising now. We will monitor the situation for the next 15-20 days and then a decision to increase charges will be taken. Even if a hike is there, it wouldn’t be more than 10%. The cost of raw materials has already increased. Because of the soaring diesel prices, the cost of grains has increased by 10-15%,” said Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune hoteliers’ association.

“Changing the menu card is itself a costly process. Also, the restaurant business is just getting back on its feet after the second lockdown. In our association, almost 80% of members run businesses for common people and for now they want to retain their customers. Charges have already been increased in high-end restaurants. There are two thought processes about increasing the prices. We have decided to observe the situation for now,” said Shetty.

RELATED STORIES

He pointed out that the hotel business model in Pune and Mumbai are different. “In Pune customers come and question you even if there is a hike of 20-25. So we cannot rush into such a decision,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP