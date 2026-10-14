Pune RTO inspects 134 out-of-state vehicles, finds 37 violations

Regional Transport Office (RTO) Pune officials inspected a total 134 private vehicles bearing registration numbers from outside Maharashtra and found 37 of these vehicles to be in violation of the applicable requirements. Of the 37 vehicles, three were detained during the inspection drive. The authorities also reported a figure of ₹21,000 under the penalty collection category.

The exercise was part of the state transport department’s ongoing special inspection drive (October 5 to 17) to check private vehicles registered in other states but used regularly in Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

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The exercise was part of the state transport department’s ongoing special inspection drive (October 5 to 17) to check private vehicles registered in other states but used regularly in Maharashtra without complying with applicable vehicle re-registration requirements, motor vehicle tax provisions, and other regulatory formalities. The aim of the special drive is to ensure compliance with vehicle registration and taxation rules, and to encourage owners to complete the necessary formalities when their vehicles are used in Maharashtra for an extended period.

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Archana Gaikwad, regional transport officer, Pune, appealed to citizens and vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicle documents are up-to-date and to cooperate with the department during inspections. “Citizens and vehicle owners in Pune city are requested to ensure that their vehicles’ registration details, motor vehicle tax payments and all other relevant documents are up-to-date.

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{{^usCountry}} Owners of vehicles registered outside Maharashtra who are regularly using their vehicles in the state should check whether they are required to complete re-registration formalities, and pay the applicable motor vehicle tax under the prevailing rules. They should also keep the necessary documents readily available and submit the prescribed information wherever required,” said Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owners of vehicles registered outside Maharashtra who are regularly using their vehicles in the state should check whether they are required to complete re-registration formalities, and pay the applicable motor vehicle tax under the prevailing rules. They should also keep the necessary documents readily available and submit the prescribed information wherever required,” said Gaikwad. {{/usCountry}}

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The inspection drive is being conducted in accordance with section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, under which, when a vehicle registered in one state is kept and used in another state for a period exceeding 12 months, the owner is generally required to apply for assignment of a new registration mark in the state where the vehicle is being used.

The applicable motor vehicle tax must also be paid in accordance with the relevant state provisions. Vehicle owners may also be required to submit the prescribed information and documents under the applicable provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

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“We urge all vehicle owners to cooperate with the transport department during the inspection process and comply with the applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules. This special drive is being conducted to ensure that vehicles regularly operated in Maharashtra meet the relevant statutory requirements.” Gaikwad said.