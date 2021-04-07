Pune RTO reports drop in overall vehicle registrations, excluding ambulances, tractors

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a considerable drop in vehicle registrations have been reported for the financial year 2020-21 at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), excluding ambulances and tractors.

Most sectors faced an economic crunch last year due to a complete lockdown, and a similar drop was seen in auto sales and registrations.

However, while all other vehicle registrations dropped, there was a considerable increase in the number of ambulance and tractor sales and registrations.

Due to the pandemic situation, several private and government bodies purchased new ambulances.

On a similar note, in the agriculture sector, the demand and supply were huge throughout the year and hence, many farmers purchased new tractors for their day-to-day farming work.

The highest number of ambulances registered was in 2020-21, in comparison to data from the last five years.

A total of 108 ambulances were registered in 2020-21; 45 ambulances in 2019-2020; 48 ambulances in 2018-2019; 76 ambulances in 2017-2018; and 31 ambulances in 2016-2017.

Similarly, the last financial year saw a total of 2,160 tractor registrations, the highest number in the last five years in the Pune RTO division.

A total of 1,530 tractors were registered in 2019-2020; 1,200 tractors were registered in 2018-2019; 853 tractors were registered in 2017-2018; and 1,249 tractors were registered in 2016-2017.

Last year, a total of 1,43,958 vehicles of 17 different types were registered under the Pune RTO division from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Before that, in every financial year the number was two lakh and higher. In 2019-20 it was 2, 47,225; in 2018-19 it was 2, 61,410; in 2017-18 it was 2,91,117; and in 2016-17 it was 2,70,307.

There has been a drastic drop by 1,03,267 vehicles registration in the previous financial year compared to data from the last five years.

“There was a decrease in the number of total vehicles registered under the Pune RTO division with above 1 lakh vehicles in comparison to previous financial years. It was an impact of Covid-19 pandemic and we hope that this financial year there is a good response to overall vehicle sales and registrations.” said Pune deputy regional transport officer Sanjeev Bhor.

Prashant Bandal, president of Shivshakati Tarun Mandal from Kothrud who bought an ambulance last year to help patients said, “The situation was worse after August last year, there were no beds and even ambulances were not available. So, members of our mandal decided to buy a new ambulance with individual contributions and started a free service for public,”