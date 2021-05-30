Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune rural police arrest 13 for partying, granted bail
Pune rural police arrest 13 for partying, granted bail

The Pune rural police arrested 13 people dancing in a party at a farmhouse in Kelwade village of Bhor in Pune on Sunday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The Pune rural police arrested 13 people dancing in a party at a farmhouse in Kelwade village of Bhor in Pune on Sunday.

The arrested men were identified as Sagar Ramesh Jadhav (32), Sunil Nivrutti Pathak (33), Vicky Vasant Shelar (22), Ganesh Vijay Kadam (33), Avinash SAnjay Sakharkar (24), Vishal Ganesh Pasalkar (38), and Sachin Lakshman Shinde (37), according to the police. The names of the women, however, were not revealed by the police.

“It is a farmhouse and the owner had called for a party and people were dancing with really loud music. We are desisting from revealing the women’s names. The sections are bailable, so they were all granted bail,” said API Manojkumar Navsare of Rajgad police station.

The police raided the place based on calls made by citizens living in the area. The case was registered after the people were found flouting multiple Covid-19 regulations implemented by the state government as well as the Pune district collector.

A case in the matter is being registered at Rajgad police station under Sections 188, 269, 270, 144 of Indian Penal Code.

