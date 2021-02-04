Pune rural reports lower turnout leading to vaccine wastage

Pune rural has been lagging in terms of Covid-19 vaccination in comparison to Pune city and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) causing wastage of doses.

The rural areas in the city which have beneficiaries from the remotest areas are reporting lesser vaccination percentage compared to the urban localities. Officials claim the delay in starting walk-in vaccination at their sites as one of the reasons as it is already running in urban areas in the second vaccination week.

Of the 45 sites where the Covid-19 vaccination was administered on Monday, 22 sites are for Pune rural where 1,690 beneficiaries were vaccinated of the 2,200 which took the percentage to 77 per cent for the day.

PMC and PCMC reported more than 100% of beneficiaries being vaccinated.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer at Pune zilla parishad said, “We had not started the walk-in vaccination methods at our session sites and were dependent on the Co-WIN app. While PMC and PCMC are allowing walk-ins for registered beneficiaries, we are yet to start it at all our centres.”

Since the beginning, Pune rural reported a vaccination percentage of about 61 in the initial few days which remained at par with beneficiaries vaccinated in PMC and PCMC. However, the urban areas reported more beneficiaries being vaccinated after walk-in vaccination for registered beneficiaries was allowed.

In Pune rural, the process of session creation at Co-WIN app as per the central government’s guidelines was continued and the vaccination percentage went down comparatively.

Dr Bhawan Pawar, district health officer said, “We anticipate wastage of at least 10 per cent doses of the entire lot. Every dose has a short life of just a few hours after it is opened and so when fewer beneficiaries turn up at the site, the dose is considered inefficient.”

As per the data from the district information office, while Pune rural reported wastage of 822 doses since the beginning of the vaccination drive in the district, PMC saw 461 and PCMC registered 325 wasted doses.