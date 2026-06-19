Pune: Researchers at the Pune-based Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) have discovered a new lichen-forming fungal species in the Western Ghats, further highlighting the region’s rich yet largely undocumented biodiversity, according to a release issued by the institute on Thursday.

Pune scientists discover new lichen species in Western Ghats

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The species, named Thelotrema maharashtrense after Maharashtra, was identified through a study led by researchers Ansil P A and Rajeshkumar KC. The findings were published on April 23, 2026, in the international taxonomy journal Phytotaxa. The study is the first molecular phylogenetic investigation of the genus Thelotrema from India and provides new insights into the evolutionary relationships within the lichen family Graphidaceae.

Lichens are symbiotic organisms formed through a partnership between fungi and photosynthetic algae or cyanobacteria and are widely regarded as indicators of ecosystem health.

According to Rajeshkumar, Thelotrema maharashtrense is distinguished by several unique features, including its loosely corticate thallus, prominent fruiting bodies known as apothecia, single-spored asci, exceptionally large muriform ascospores and the absence of detectable secondary metabolites.

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{{^usCountry}} With the discovery, the number of known Thelotrema species reported from India has risen to 22, of which 16 have been recorded from the Western Ghats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the discovery, the number of known Thelotrema species reported from India has risen to 22, of which 16 have been recorded from the Western Ghats. {{/usCountry}}

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“The discovery further reinforces the Western Ghats’ status as one of the world’s most important biodiversity hotspots and suggests that many lichen species in the region remain undocumented,” the researchers said.

Prashant K Dhakephalkar, director, MACS Agharkar Research Institute, said the discovery highlights the region’s remarkable but insufficiently explored lichen diversity and demonstrates the growing role of molecular phylogenetics in biodiversity research. The research was supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), formerly the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), under the department of science and technology, Government of India, along with institutional support from MACS Agharkar Research Institute.

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