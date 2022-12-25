Pune sees warmer December this year

December has brought too many surprises on climate front for Pune city. The month started with rains and fog for Pune and is about to end on a warmer note. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city saw its second warmest December this year since 2011.

The night temperature in the city hasn’t seen a major drop. Till December 25, the lowest minimum temperature in Pune city was reported on December 10 at 8.9 degrees Celsius. The highest maximum temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius reported on December 22.

According to IMD, this December is the second warmest month since 2011. The warmest December was in 2019 when the lowest minimum temperature was 13.1 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Pune reported night temperature at 12.2 degrees Celsius which was 1.2 degrees warmer than normal. Whereas, day temperature was 31.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.2 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that night temperature is forecasted to be around 12 degrees Celsius till December end.

“The day temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius till December end. The sky is likely to remain clear. And the night temperature for Pune city will be around 12 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi.

While other parts of the State are likely to remain dry. The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Sunday was 33.5 degrees Celsius at Solapur. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Nashik at 9.8 degrees Celsius.