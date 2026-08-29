Pune sets October deadline to speed up Inner Ring Road land acquisition

The district administration has set a three-stage deadline to fast-track land acquisition for the proposed Pune Inner Ring Road, with cases to be submitted by August 31, land surveys to begin by September 10, and a meeting to finalise land rates to be held by October 10.

District collector Jitendra Dudi, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, additional PMC commissioners Pavneet Kaur, and Omprakash Divate during a press conference on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

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“Land acquisition cases should be submitted to the district administration by August 31, and the survey of the concerned land should begin by September 10,” district collector Jitendra Dudi directed officials at a meeting held at the collectorate on Friday. He also directed officials to hold a meeting on land rates by October 10 to expedite the subsequent acquisition process.

The meeting, chaired by Dudi, was attended by Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and senior officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), revenue and land acquisition departments and the project consultant.

Officials reviewed the availability of land required for the Inner Ring Road, the status of acquisition cases, details of affected landowners, government land available for the project, pending documentation and bottlenecks in the acquisition process.

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{{^usCountry}} Dudi directed departments to complete pending documentation and submit all land acquisition proposals within the deadline. He also asked officials to resolve issues at their respective levels and to immediately escalate matters requiring higher-level intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dudi directed departments to complete pending documentation and submit all land acquisition proposals within the deadline. He also asked officials to resolve issues at their respective levels and to immediately escalate matters requiring higher-level intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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“There should be no unnecessary delay at any level in the land acquisition process. Issues arising in individual cases should be resolved at the departmental level, while matters requiring intervention at a higher level should be brought to our notice immediately,” Dudi said.

The Inner Ring Road is among the major proposed projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in Pune and strengthening the city’s long-term road network. Making the required land available is a key prerequisite for moving the project into its next stage of implementation.

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