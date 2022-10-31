Pune students ace at national chess tournament

Students from city-based schools win medals at the national chess tournament organised by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at Amritsar between October 28-30.

Over 320 students from CISCE schools across India took part in the event under six categories. The categories were under 14 (U14), under 17 (U17), under 19 (U19) boys and girls. Eight rounds of the game were played and the Maharashtra team won gold in U14 girls, bronze in U17 girls, silver in both U17 boys and U19 boys events.

Deepansh Chopra from The Bishop’s School (Camp) and Ajinkya Joshi from The Bishop’s School (Kalyaninagar) bagged silver in U19 boys category.

Aarya Kadam from Vidya Valley School (Sus) and Grisha Kataria from The Bishop’s School (Kalyaninagar) win gold in U14 girls. Manjiri Chowdhari from Podar School (Pimpri) and Ishani Bharsakade from The Bishop’s School (Undri) shared bronze in U17 girls category.