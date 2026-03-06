Pune: A 59-year-old city-based doctor completed a full marathon at Pangong Lake in Leh, running 42km at an altitude of 14,272 feet in temperatures that dipped to minus 23°C. Pune surgeon completes high-altitude marathon at Pangong Lake

Dr Utkrant Kurlekar, a senior surgeon at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, described the race as one of the most physically demanding events of his marathon career. The high-altitude run marked his 24th full marathon.

“At that altitude, every breath requires effort. The extreme cold and running on icy stretches made it very challenging,” Kurlekar said. “I have run the Everest Base Camp Marathon and also in the Arctic Circle in Greenland, but this was the coldest temperature I have experienced during a race.”

Pangong Lake, located in Ladakh, sits at over 14,000 feet above sea level, where oxygen levels are significantly lower than in the plains. For runners accustomed to training in cities like Pune, the reduced oxygen availability increases the risk of fatigue and altitude-related discomfort, making pacing and acclimatisation crucial.

Kurlekar said he underwent structured preparation in a simulated low-oxygen environment in the weeks before the race. “The training helped me regulate my pace. I maintained a steady heart rate and alternated between brisk walking and jogging to conserve energy,” he said, adding that he completed the marathon in six hours.

He said the final 11 km proved particularly difficult due to strong headwinds along the lake’s exposed stretch. “Running straight into the wind at that altitude was tough, but experience helped me manage my energy,” he said.