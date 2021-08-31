Pune teacher duped of 3.2 lakh through credit-based mobile app

PUNE: A 32-year-old man was duped of ₹3,19,806 in an online fraud through a credit-based borrowing application. The complainant, who works as a teacher in Pune, lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The incident happened on July 23 around 8 am when the complainant was at his home in Ambegaon. The police have booked the accused who identified himself as Munaf Ali Sheik along with bank account holders from Surat in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Loya in Andhra Pradesh.

The complainant made a payment through his savings bank account using the credit-based application. However, he did not receive an SMS confirming the transaction worth ₹89,949. In order to contact the customer care service of the application, the complainant searched for a contact on Google and called a mobile number from the search options.

Either the Google search is manipulated or there are serious security discrepancies in the mobile application format, according to the police.

The accused asked the complainant to enter information like card number, expiry date, and security code onto the “address menu” section of the credit application, according to the complaint.

“Once the information was uploaded, his phone stopped working. So, he used the SIM card of his friend’s mobile phone and found that money from his savings account has been debited. He lodged a police complaint. The accused may have accessed the complainant’s bank account and hacked into his Gmail account,” said inspector (crime) Vijay Puranik of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.