Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune teacher duped of 3.2 lakh through credit-based mobile app
pune news

Pune teacher duped of 3.2 lakh through credit-based mobile app

PUNE: A 32-year-old man was duped of ₹3,19,806 in an online fraud through a credit-based borrowing application
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 07:54 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A 32-year-old man was duped of 3,19,806 in an online fraud through a credit-based borrowing application. The complainant, who works as a teacher in Pune, lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The incident happened on July 23 around 8 am when the complainant was at his home in Ambegaon. The police have booked the accused who identified himself as Munaf Ali Sheik along with bank account holders from Surat in Gujarat, West Bengal, and Loya in Andhra Pradesh.

The complainant made a payment through his savings bank account using the credit-based application. However, he did not receive an SMS confirming the transaction worth 89,949. In order to contact the customer care service of the application, the complainant searched for a contact on Google and called a mobile number from the search options.

Either the Google search is manipulated or there are serious security discrepancies in the mobile application format, according to the police.

RELATED STORIES

The accused asked the complainant to enter information like card number, expiry date, and security code onto the “address menu” section of the credit application, according to the complaint.

“Once the information was uploaded, his phone stopped working. So, he used the SIM card of his friend’s mobile phone and found that money from his savings account has been debited. He lodged a police complaint. The accused may have accessed the complainant’s bank account and hacked into his Gmail account,” said inspector (crime) Vijay Puranik of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man in custody for driving wife to suicide in Pune

Civic Sanskriti: Choose wisely, the next elected body must set us right on climate action

Pune residents see red over trimmed branches strewn on footpaths, roads

No ‘dahi handi’ events in Pune
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP