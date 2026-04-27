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Pune to deploy night squads for filariasis surveillance

While Pune is not part of Maharashtra’s routine filariasis surveillance network, which covers 18 endemic districts, it has reported 44 cases since January 2026, largely among migrants.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: The Pune district health department will send out special night squads to begin active surveillance for lymphatic filariasis (LF), also known as elephantiasis, amid concerns over a possible silent spread of the disease in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Pune to deploy night squads for filariasis surveillance

While Pune is not part of Maharashtra’s routine filariasis surveillance network, which covers 18 endemic districts, it has reported 44 cases since January 2026, largely among migrants. Officials warned that the absence of active surveillance increases the risk of local transmission, especially given the disease’s long incubation period.

Dr Aparna Patil, Pune district malaria officer, said the surveillance drive will begin next month. “The disease can remain hidden for years. Symptoms may take 5 to 15 years to appear, but during this time, infected individuals can contribute to transmission. Without early detection, the spread can go unnoticed,” she said.

Lymphatic filariasis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by parasitic worms, primarily Wuchereria bancrofti, and transmitted through infected Culex mosquitoes. Infection is often acquired in childhood and silently damages the lymphatic system. Severe symptoms such as lymphoedema, elephantiasis, and scrotal swelling appear later in life, often leading to permanent disability, stigma, and financial hardship.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Pune to deploy night squads for filariasis surveillance
Home / Cities / Pune / Pune to deploy night squads for filariasis surveillance
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