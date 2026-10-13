Pune to face weekly water shutdown from October 15 as dam storage falls

Starting October 15, Pune will face a complete water supply shutdown every Thursday as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) moves to conserve dwindling reserves amid concerns over the possible impact of El Niño and a rainfall deficit, civic officials said on Monday.

The decision follows a review of water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain and the Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams. (HT)

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The decision follows a review of water storage in the Khadakwasla dam chain and the Bhama Askhed and Pavana dams. The Khadakwasla dam chain held 26.22 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water as of October 12, below the usual level for this time of the year, officials said.

The state government has directed local bodies to reduce water consumption by at least 10% from October 16. Restrictions could be tightened further to ensure supplies last until August 31, 2027.

Pavneet Kaur, additional municipal commissioner, PMC, said the weekly shutdown was necessary to manage available reserves and safeguard supplies in the coming months.

“The available water stock is lower than usual. In view of the possibility of reduced rainfall and the need to ensure drinking water availability in the coming months, the PMC has decided to suspend water supply across the city every Thursday,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} A government resolution (GR) issued by the state water resources department on October 5 directed authorities to prepare dam-wise and use-wise water management plans, prioritise drinking water and take advance measures to address a possible drought-like situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A government resolution (GR) issued by the state water resources department on October 5 directed authorities to prepare dam-wise and use-wise water management plans, prioritise drinking water and take advance measures to address a possible drought-like situation. {{/usCountry}}

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The PMC has urged residents, housing societies, commercial establishments and institutions to avoid wastage and cut consumption. Drinking water cannot be used for construction; treated sewage water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) or borewell water must be used instead.

Public and private vehicle-washing centres have been asked to suspend operations. Drinking water must not be used to wash vehicles, courtyards or footpaths, or to fill public and private swimming pools and maintain gardens.

Housing societies with STPs must keep them operational and reuse treated water for gardening and toilet flushing.

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​The civic body has also directed residents and managers of civic buildings to promptly repair leaking taps, pipelines and toilet flush systems. Water tanks must not overflow, and automatic float valves should be installed wherever necessary.

Hotels, restaurants, hostels, commercial establishments and housing societies have also been asked to adopt water-saving measures. The PMC warned that unauthorised water connections could invite action, including criminal cases against those responsible.

Residents facing water supply problems during the shutdown can contact the PMC call centre at 1800-1030-222, message 9689900002 on WhatsApp or use the PMC Care app.