MUMBAI: A controversy has erupted over the alleged diversion of 190.79 million cubic metres (MCM) of water to the Kumbh Mela from the stock that was reserved for areas in drought-hit Marathwada. Representatives of the Marathwada Samnyayi Paniwatap Sangharsh Samiti (MSPSS) met state irrigation officers on Monday and demanded that the proposed diversion be scrapped. State mulls diverting water reserved for drought-hit Marathwada to Kumbh Mela, sparks outrage

A total of 386 MCM of water in Mukane, Bham, Bhavali and Waki dams in Nashik has been reserved for irrigation in 102 villages of Marathwada’s Vaijapur and Gangapur talukas covering around 43,860 hectares. Marathwada is facing a massive drought and water scarcity after a bad monsoon, and given this, reports about the diversion of half its stock to the Kumbh Mela has created outrage.

President of the MSPSS Annasaheb Shinde, along with a delegation, met the executive director of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC) and submitted a letter opposing the move. “In the past eight months, 945 farmers have died by suicide. Due to the drought, agriculture and farmers are on the verge of complete destruction. There is not enough water for people and animals to drink. In this situation, the diversion of water reserved for Marathwada to the Kumbh Mela is injustice to the region and will affect the people severely,” says the letter signed by Shinde, former MLA Vijay Gavhane, MSPSS activist Sushila Murale and others.

The representatives have warned of strong protests by the people of Marathwada in the event of the government’s plan going through. “The reservation of water allocated in the name of drinking water should be cancelled, and the water approved for drought-affected Marathwada should be supplied in full. Otherwise, the people of Vaijapur, Gangapur and Kannad talukas in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district will be compelled to launch an intense agitation,” says the letter, going on to suggest that other sources like the Girna and Darna dams in Nashik be used for the Kumbh Mela.

When contacted, Jayant Gawali, executive director of GMIDC, confirmed that he had received the letter from the delegation. “I will look into the matter and will check the details with the department,” he said.