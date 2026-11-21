The concept of universal health coverage rests on providing all eligible individuals access to basic service packages, such as immunisation and maternal services. Equity principles demand that those most at-risk and vulnerable are prioritised over others. Those aged 15-16 years are being denied the HPV vaccine as government guidelines and the immunisation portal only allows 14 years old to be entered. (HT Archive) more

Thus, I was surprised by the reasons for continuing home deliveries in Delhi. Apart from health system access andquality of care issues, two reasons stood out. First, recent or seasonal migrants did not possess Aadhaar cards, and had little social or family support. They suspected that absence of Aadhaar-linked Abha IDs disqualified them.

Aadhaar is strictly required only to process direct cash transfers under maternity benefit schemes, as well as to facilitate on-the-spot newborn Aadhaar enrolment. Second, girls giving birth before the legal age were afraid to deliver in hospitals lest their husbands be jailed under POCSO. Both these groups are clearly at the highest risk of dying during delivery.

The same can be said about the recently launched HPV vaccine aimed at 14-year-old girls. Those aged 15-16 years are being denied the vaccine as government guidelines and the immunisation portal only allows 14 years old to be entered. Another example is that zero dose Hepatitis B vaccines are to be given in the first 24 hours of birth, but if a child comes at 28 hours, they are denied the vaccine. Hepatitis B vaccine needs to be given before 24 hours to prevent mother-to-child transmission most effectively, but if not given within 24 hours, it is still advisable to vaccinate the child. The restriction to age 14 for HPV vaccine, though, is primarily a supply issue.

The digital reporting of activities has become a bane. All reports must be uploaded to the reporting portal within a given time, else face penal action. All these for activities that are not really time sensitive. There are targets for everything — generation of Abha ID, HPV vaccine doses, new born immunisation, and so on. If it is not going into the portal, and counted as a number towards achieving the given target, then the health workers deem it pointless.

Yes, the above cases are few and far and the system mostly works and these are unintended consequences of a well- targeted programme, but that does not make it any less real or acceptable. However, from what I hear in different forums, this discrimination in care spans the entire maternal care and health continuum: from pregnancy, medically-terminated pregnancies, childbirth, birth-dose immunisation, to HPV vaccination.

Such exclusions, therefore, are systemic and not isolated issues. We cannot, and should not, let the targets and guidelines take precedence over people’s welfare.

As one of fiction’s iconic detectives, Harry Bosch, says, “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” Such exclusions are against universal health coverage and basic humanitarian principles. Even if an underage, unmarried girl with no proof of identity wants to deliver at a public facility, the system must treat her with respect. Our systems are defeating universal health care’s motto — leave no one behind — by design or by default.

Anand Krishnan is a professor of community medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal