Pune to get eight new parks by end of 2024

The city is likely to see at least eight new parks by the end of 2024. These new parks will have CCTV cameras, children playground equipment, apt lamp illumination, etc., said officials.

Hadapsar and Dhanori are likely to see at least one new park each by end of March next year, with facilities such as a music system, gym apparatus, and yoga pagoda.

According to Ashok Ghorpade, chief garden superintendent, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), work at these two parks is currently 25% completed. He also mentioned that an additional six to eight more parks will be finished approximately by the end of 2024, which will be situated all across the city, including Wadgaonsheri, Viman Nagar, and Sinhgad road areas.

“All of these spaces will be between three acres to eight acres in size, operating between 6 am to 10 am and then again from 4pm to 8pm every day. The funds for making the parks will be more than Rs1 crore,” he said.

Pune currently has 210 parks, all of them operating between 6 am to 10 am and then from 4pm to 8pm.

Few residents enjoying recreational time at parks in Katraj have been suggesting extending the morning time slot. To this, Ghorpade said, “We are not planning on changing the timings for all the plans. Between 10am to 4pm the parks are under maintenance. In summer, we keep the timings from 6 am to 11am, and then from 4pm to 9pm because people tend to go out a lot during that time. But in winter, people do not go out a lot hence the times are kept as usual.”

Amit Shirodkar, living close to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, lamented, “We keep hearing about wanting more sportspeople in the country. Then why is there no action coming from the grassroots level on making children’s parks here?”

