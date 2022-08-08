Pune to Howrah train cancelled till August 13

The Pune railway division has cancelled the Pune Howrah Express train from Monday, August 8 to Saturday, August 13 due to the technical work of yard modification to be carried out in the Kanhan yard of Nagpur division of the southeast central railway. Similarly, a few other trains have also been either cancelled or terminated by the railways due to which the travelling plans of thousands of passengers will be affected this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information shared by the Pune railway division, yard modification work will be carried out in the Nagpur division of the southeast central railway from August 8 to 13 due to which trains cannot run on this route. So, it has been decided to cancel or terminate these trains starting from Pune or other stations. The most prominent train which runs along this route which has been cancelled is the Pune-Howrah-Pune (train number 12129/12130) which runs daily, and will be cancelled till August 13.

Similarly, the Hatia to Pune Express (train number 22846) scheduled to depart on August 8 and 12 and the Pune to Hatia Express (train number 22845) slated to depart on August 10 and 14 - will also be cancelled. Another train, Pune to Bilaspur Express (train number 12850), has been cancelled as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whereas the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express (train number 11039) scheduled to depart from Kolhapur on August 8 and 13, will terminate at Nagpur railway station. And the Gondia to Kolhapur Maharashtra Express (train number 11040) starting from Gondia on August 9 and 14 will start its journey from Nagpur.