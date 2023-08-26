Helpdesk set up from Aug 28 to settle traffic violation cases

Pune: The Pune traffic branch will hold Lok Adalat at the office of deputy commissionerate of police (DCP) on September 9 to hear pending cases related to non-payment of traffic fines.

Helpdesk of District Legal Services Authority, Pune will be set up at DCP headquarters in Yerawada from August 28 for the hearing of traffic violation cases scheduled at Lok Adalat (HT FILE)

According to the traffic branch officials, violators booked for offences ranging from speeding, wrong parking, violation of signal and other offences who did not pay fines will be given an opportunity to settle their cases. A helpdesk of District Legal Services Authority, Pune will be set up at the DCP (traffic) headquarters in Yerawada from August 28 for the hearing scheduled at the Lok Adalat.

A meeting was held with the secretary of Pune District Legal Services Authority, First Class Judicial Magistrate, Motor Vehicles Court on Thursday at the DCP (traffic) office to chalk out plans for the Lok Adalat and set up the helpdesk.

Traffic violators should visit the DCP (traffic) office at Yerawada from August 28 at 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm and clear penalties which will be reduced after settlement of pending fines, according to traffic DCP Vijaykumar Magar.

