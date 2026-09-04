Pune traffic curbs for Dahi Handi celebrations on Sept 4-5

The Pune traffic police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in the city on September 4 and 5 in view of the Dahi Handi celebrations.

Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes via Constitution Chowk, Salunke Vihar Road and Flower Valley Lane. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said, “The restrictions are planned to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the festivities.”

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In the Phadke Haud area, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4pm on September 4 until the crowds disperse. Traffic from Jijamata Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Ganesh Road and surrounding areas will be diverted through alternative routes.

On Shivarkar Road, traffic will be closed from 4pm on September 5 until the situation normalises. Commuters have been advised to use alternative routes via Constitution Chowk, Salunke Vihar Road and Flower Valley Lane.

Similar traffic regulations and diversions will be implemented in the jurisdictions of the Lashkar, Warje, Samarth, Bund Garden and Kalepadal traffic divisions, depending on crowd conditions. At some locations, traffic will be made one-way, while certain roads may be completely closed and motorists diverted to alternative routes.

Traffic diversions

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{{^usCountry}} - Sept 4 | From 4pm: Phadke Haud — diversions around Jijamata Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk and Ganesh Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} - Sept 4 | From 4pm: Phadke Haud — diversions around Jijamata Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk and Ganesh Road {{/usCountry}}

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- Sept 5 | From 4pm: Shivarkar Road — use Constitution Chowk, Salunke Vihar Road and Flower Valley Lane

- Other areas: Lashkar, Warje, Samarth, Bund Garden and Kalepadal — diversions/one-way restrictions depending on crowd conditions