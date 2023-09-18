Pune traffic police identify 26 parking plots for Ganesh Festival

To avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters during the ongoing festive season, the Pune traffic department has prohibited parking of vehicles on roads and identified 26 parking areas which can be used between September 19 and September 28. To avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters during the ongoing festive season, the Pune traffic department has prohibited parking of vehicles on roads (HT FILE PHOTO)

Considering the footfall expected during Ganesh Festival, the traffic police have made parking arrangements.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Vijay Kumar Magar said, “Considering heavy footfall on roads we have made a traffic plan and identified 26 parking areas across the city. Some are designated for four-wheelers and some are for two-wheelers. People can park their vehicles at the respective parking areas and enjoy the festivities without any hurdles.”

“Devotees should park their vehicles at the designated parking areas and cooperate with us. They should follow rules, regulations and guidelines to maintain law and order in the city,” he added.

The roads which will remain closed for traffic include Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road, Bagade Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road, Gurunanak Road and JM Road.

Parking of vehicles will also be prohibited on internal roads connecting these major roads during the immersion period, said officials.

Apart from these, separate, temporary traffic regulations and diversions will also be put in place. People going towards Swargate from Shivajinagar should take Barve Chowk- Alka Chowk-Tilak Road-Swargate. PMPML buses will be diverted as per considering rush at the movement.

Vehicle movement from Appa Blawant Chowk to Budhawar Chowk is completely banned . Commuters should take Bajirao Road-Klekar Road-Futka Buruj-Kumbhar Ves.

Parking of vehicles are not allowed at Jijamata Chowk to Rameshwar Chwok, Mandai to Shanipar Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk- Appa Balwant Chwok- Budhawar Chowk.

One way traffic movement on Kumthekar Road, Sadashev Peth,Phadke Haud Road,Naik Road,MG Road wil be suspended from 5:00 pm till rush ends from September 20 to September 27.