Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / No water in parts of the city on Thursday

No water in parts of the city on Thursday

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Due to urgent repair and maintenance work undertaken by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), residents of several parts of Pune will experience water cuts on Thursday, August 31

PUNE:

The PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Due to urgent repair and maintenance work undertaken by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), residents of several parts of Pune will experience water cuts on Thursday, August 31. The PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday.

Owing to the power supply company’s planned maintenance work at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Wadgaon, Holkar, and other water treatment plants, the civic body will be unable to operate its pumping facility on Thursday.

Areas to face water cut: All Peth areas, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, Salisbury Park, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Hadapasar, Pune Cantonment, Kondhwa, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Ahmednagar Road, Tadiwala Road, NIBM, Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Senapati Bapat Road, NDA Road, Sinhagad Road, Lohegaon, Vimanagar, Yerwada.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune msedcl power supply
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP