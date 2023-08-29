No water in parts of the city on Thursday

PUNE:

The PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to urgent repair and maintenance work undertaken by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), residents of several parts of Pune will experience water cuts on Thursday, August 31. The PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar issued a statement in this regard on Tuesday.

Owing to the power supply company’s planned maintenance work at Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Wadgaon, Holkar, and other water treatment plants, the civic body will be unable to operate its pumping facility on Thursday.

Areas to face water cut: All Peth areas, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibvewadi, Salisbury Park, Katraj, Dhankawadi, Hadapasar, Pune Cantonment, Kondhwa, Wadgaonsheri, Kharadi, Ahmednagar Road, Tadiwala Road, NIBM, Kalyaninagar, Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Senapati Bapat Road, NDA Road, Sinhagad Road, Lohegaon, Vimanagar, Yerwada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON