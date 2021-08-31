Pune vaccinates 0.2mn in single day: first in state to record the daily Covid vax count

PUNE On Tuesday, Pune district administered 0.2 million Covid19 vaccines, becoming the first district in the state hit that number for vaccinations administered in a single day.

Stock from the state government and stock donated by a private company enabled the district hyper-activate the vaccination drive.

On June 26, Pune had hit its previous vaccination peak with 0.129 million vaccinated in a single day.

A total of 728 sites conducted vaccinations on Tuesday, of which 400 were government and 328 private.

As of Tuesday 6 pm, Pune district reported 201,747 vaccines administered on the day, which takes the total overall count of vaccinations to 8.10 million. Of these, 5.90 million are first doses and 2.19 million are second doses.

The highest most of vaccines were administered to the age group of 18-45 years, at 4.13 million doses. This was followed by 2.30 million vaccines administered to the 45-60-year age group, and the remaining administered to those above 60 years of age.

MP Supriya Sule said, “We are so proud to share that Pune becomes the first district in the state to administer over two lakh (0.2 million) vaccines in a day. The nurses and paramedical staff have worked continuously without a break all day to vaccinate many people.”

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy health director said, “In addition to Pune district, Pune circle saw a great turnout for vaccination due to the available stock. Pune circle saw 241,060 vaccinations, followed by Solapur with a figure of 58,602 and Satara with 32,105.”

By Tuesday evening, Maharashtra saw 776,204 vaccines administered on the day at 5,358 session sites, of which 4,371 are government sites and 987 private.

Getting Pune vaxed

June 26: 129,923 vaccines administered

July 11: 117,026 vaccines administered

August 31: 201,747 vaccines administered.