Pune varsity and Giripremi launch 1-year diploma in mountaineering

A mountain lover will get detailed knowledge about the subject, and it will be helpful to build a career in mountaineering, says Umesh Zirpe, founder, director, Giripremi
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:43 PM IST
This course will be for one year and have two semesters with a total of 36 credits. The theory classes of the course will be held every evening on weekdays, while practical sessions will be on aternate weekends. Anyone from the age 18 to 60 years, who has cleared Class 12 and is medically fit is eligible. (Shutterstock)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), will together offer a diploma course in Mountaineering and Allied Sports from this academic year, 2021-22.

“There has been a significant rise in the adventure sector and mountaineering in particular in the state. Despite this popularity, there was no specific institution that could provide systematic and scientific training considering the safety measures,” said Umesh Zirpe, founder, director, GGIM.

“A mountain lover will get detailed knowledge about the subject, and it will be helpful to build a career in mountaineering. It will teach a person the systematic way - physical and mental fitness, leadership qualities, self-confidence, awareness of environment and many more values. This kind of course will also be an experiential learning programme, that will teach discipline and disaster management,” added Zirpe.

This course will be for one year and have two semesters with a total of 36 credits. The theory classes of the course will be held every evening on weekdays, while practical sessions will be on aternate weekends. Anyone from the age 18 to 60 years, who has cleared Class 12 and is medically fit is eligible.

“This is a first of its kinddiploma course to be offered by SPPU, where we will begin with theory which will be taught online for now. As the government gradually relaxes Covid rules, practicals will be offline with actual mountaineering exercises,” said Deepak Mane, head, department of Sports & Physical Education, SPPU.

The programme includes high altitude training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

Applicants have to take an online entrance examination that will take place by the end of July 2021. The curriculum for the exam is shared on the webpage of

SPPU’s department of Physical Education: http://unipunedpe.in/

IND USA
